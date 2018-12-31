Two state parks free days set for January

Washington State Parks – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering two free days in January, when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits.

The first free day is Tuesday, Jan. 1, which gives visitors the opportunity to take part in a First Day Hike, a nationwide initiative that aims to get people outdoors on New Year’s Day. More than 30 Washington state parks are hosting First Day Hikes events.

The second free day is Monday, Jan. 21, in honor of the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday.

State Parks free days are in keeping with the legislation that created the Discover Pass — a $30 annual or $10 one-day permit required on lands managed by Washington State Parks and the Washington departments of Natural Resources (DNR) and Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).

The Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days each year when the pass would not be required to visit state parks.

The Discover Pass is still required to access lands managed by WDFW and DNR on these days.

Washington State Parks will offer 10 more free days in 2019:

Tuesday, March 19 — State Parks’ 106th Birthday

Saturday, April 20 — Springtime free day

Monday, April 22 — Earth Day

Saturday, June 1 — National Trails Day

Saturday, June 8 — National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 9 — Free Fishing Day

Sunday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 28 — National Public Lands Day

Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 29 — Autumn free day

The free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. During the winter season, December through March, visitors to Sno-Parks will need Sno-Park permits, which are available for purchase online or from vendors throughout the state.

For more information about winter recreation permit requirements, visit: parks.state.wa.us/winter.