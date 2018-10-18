Two sinking boats are leaking in the Hoquiam River
By KXRO News
|
Oct 18, 2018 @ 6:49 AM

Two boats that are sinking in the Hoquiam River are leaking into the water.

The Washington State Department of Ecology says that they’re responding in coordination with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to two vessels sinking in the Hoquiam River.

They say that they have “observed a sheen downstream stretching into Grays Harbor.”

The amount of fuel on board the vessels is not known at this time.

According to Ecology, the vessels owners will be working to raise the boats today and if they are unable to do so, divers will try to remove what remains on Friday.

