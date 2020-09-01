Two people believed deceased in house fire after domestic violence call and officer involved shooting
The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office have released details into an incident Monday evening that is believed to have ended in the deaths of two people.
According to a release, deputies were called to a home on the Chenois Valley Road on Monday evening just after 9pm for a domestic violence shooting.
The caller, a 47-year-old woman, reportedly called 911 to report that her 18 year old son had been shot in the hand and that her 56-year-old husband had been shot in the chest.
The woman told dispatchers that her husband had been threatening her and that a witness had seen the altercation. According to that witness, the husband took a gun away from his wife and an argument ensued. At one point during the argument, the 18-year-old son stepped in and attempted to take the gun away from his father. During the struggle, both men fell to the ground and the gun fired, striking the 18-year-old in the finger and leg and the 56-year-old in the chest. The wife reportedly also told dispatchers that her husband had been armed with a knife and may have stabbed her son.
GHSO says that when the son and the witness tried to call for help, the older man aimed a rifle and the son heard a gunshot.
This is when the wife’s call to 911 went silent. A neighbor also called 911 to report hearing gunshots.
Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, Hoquiam PD and the Washington State Patrol responded to the scene and made contact with the husband who refused to leave the home, warning if law enforcement tried to enter the house he would shoot them.
The Aberdeen Regional Crisis Response Unit (CRU) was called to the scene and negotiators made contact with the man, who continued his refusal to surrender.
In their investigation, law enforcement received information that the man had numerous weapons, black powder and explosives.
After more than three hours of negotiating, a large explosion came from the front of the home followed by another large explosion. Following these explosions, the man reportedly started firing numerous rounds out the front of the home at law enforcement.
GHSO states that seven members of CRU responded by returning fire at the suspect.
Shortly after the gunfire ended, the home was completely engulfed in flames and fire department personnel were not able to get close to the fire due to the threat of explosives.
As the house burned, there were numerous more explosions that came from inside.
The suspect was not seen leaving the house and investigators believe he and his wife were still in the house when it was on fire.
No law enforcement officers were injured in the explosions or shots that were fired at them.
The 18-year-old was reported to be in satisfactory condition for his injuries.
Two Grays Harbor County Deputies, three Aberdeen Police Department Officers and two Hoquiam PD Officers fired their weapons at the suspect. Per standard procedure, all law enforcement directly involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
The sheriff’s office requested the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team (CIIT) to conduct an independent investigation of the incident. None of the agencies involved in the incident will be investigating the shooting.