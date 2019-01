Authorities are investigating after two people were found deceased at the Wynoochee Wildwood Park outside Montesano

According to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, the 57-year-old man and 47-year-old woman died inside the building they were living in. A dog inside the building also died, according to reports.

The deaths are being ruled accidental due to emissions from a propane heater inside the building.

We will have more information as it is released.