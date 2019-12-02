Two Pacific County accidents send four to hospital and block traffic
Pacific County, WA – Two accidents over the weekend in Pacific County sent four people to the hospital and had traffic blocked.
The Washington State Patrol says that on Sunday just after 7:00 p.m. a 31 year old South Bend woman driving a 2006 Nissan Altima failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Bay Center Rd. and SR101.
When she did her Altima struck a 2005 Saturn Ion that was driven by a 32 year old Anacortes man.
The WSDOT says the collision blocked all lanes as emergency vehicles responded.
Both drivers were sent to Willapa Harbor Hospital for their injuries.
There was one passenger in each of the vehicles and they were sent to the hospital for their injuries as well.
In an accident on Friday, the State Patrol says a 74 year old Raymond woman in a 2011 Kia Sportage left the road to the right, hit an embankment, and the car rolled onto its top.
They say the Kia came to rest blocking the southbound lane and partially blocked the northbound lane of highway 101 about 3 miles north of the SR4 intersection.
According to the State Patrol, the woman was injured in the accident, but not transported to the hospital.