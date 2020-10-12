Two Ocean Shores bridges to close for sidewalk work
Work on bridges in Ocean Shores will be closing the structures.
Ocean Shores Public Works Director Nick Bird issued a notice that the City of Ocean Shores and Washington State Department of Transportation will be conducting work on the pedestrian walkways of the bridges on Albatross Avenue and East Chance A La Mer in October and November, necessitating two separate roadway closures.
The closures will occur on:
- October 26 through 30, 2020 – Albatross Ave NE will be closed between Sunset Ave. NE to East Chance A La Mer NE from 5:30 AM to 5:00 PM.
- November 2 through 6, 2020 – East Chance A La Mer NE will be closed between Cardinal St. NE to Ozette St. NE from 5:30 AM to 5:00 PM.
Detour routes will be set up for both closures.
Questions and comments regarding this project can be directed to Robert Lund at (360) 940-7633 or [email protected].