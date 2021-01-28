      Weather Alert

Two more local residents die recently due to COVID-19 

Jan 28, 2021 @ 6:55am

In their regular update, Pacific County Public Health & Human Services announced two additional deaths due to complications of COVID-19 in their county.

This brings the total number of deaths among Pacific County residents that have been attributed to COVID-19 to 9. 

Pacific County’s death rate due to COVID-19 is 1.3 per 100 (or 1.3% of all COVID-19 cases).

A total of 688 Pacific County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. 32 cases are currently active.

The current case rate per 100k over 14 days is 217.2.

Active cases are currently spread throughout all parts of Pacific County.

“We continue to strongly encourage the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face.”

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. A list of testing locations in Washington State is available at https://www.doh.wa.gov/…/TestingforCOV…/TestingLocations.

Accurate and up-to-date sources of online information can be found at:

(https://coronavirus.wa.gov)

  • Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

(https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html)

 

