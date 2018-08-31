Two more days added to salmon fishing near Ilwaco

The WDFW says that Marine Area 1 near Ilwaco will open for two more days of salmon fishing during Labor Day weekend.

They say the marine area will be open Sunday and Monday for chinook and hatchery coho salmon fishing.

According to the WDFW there is sufficient quota available for two more days of salmon fishing.

Only a small amount of coho quota remained after the closure of Area 1 earlier in August; however a transfer of quota by the commercial troll fishery provided enough to reopen the recreational fishery.

There is a daily limit of two salmon and wild coho must be released.

Marine Area 2 near Westport and Marine Area 3 near La Push are open through Labor Day with a daily limit of two salmon, and wild coho must be released there as well.

The WDFW says that anglers with chinook in their possession may not fish in areas that are closed to chinook retention.