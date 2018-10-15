Two men rescued after their boat got stuck in the mud

Two men were rescued after their boat got stuck in the mud as the tide went out.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that early Friday morning at about 1:00am, they responded to assist a 55 year old Westport man and a 43 year old Aberdeen man when their 16 foot fishing boat got stuck in the mud flats in the Elk River estuary.

The men were fishing around 5:00pm when they got out of the river channel and their boat got stuck in the mud flats.

The Sheriff’s Office says that as they tried to free the boat, their clothes got wet and muddy and they decided to wait for the incoming tide to free the boat.

As night fell and temperatures dropped the men started getting cold and feared getting hypothermia so they called for help.

The Coast Guard initially responded but were unable to get to the men in the shallow inland waters about one mile South East of the Elk River Bridge.

The Sheriff’s Office Marine Services Unit launched their 16 foot jet sled and when they found the men they were cold and shivering but in satisfactory condition.

According to police the tide had then risen enough to free the stuck boat and deputies assisted the fishermen back to the boat launch.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends that when enjoying the outdoors wear clothing that adapts to our ever changing weather conditions. Have enough clothing you can spend the night outside in an emergency.

They also recommend bringing supplies such as food, water, emergency blankets, and supplies to start a fire if needed.

You can buy inexpensive fire starters that can really help starting a fire in an emergency. Always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.