Two mask distribution events are happening tonight in central Grays Harbor
In place of the annual National Night Out Against Crime, Grays Harbor County Fire Protection District No. 2 will be hosting two drive-up mask distribution events simultaneously this evening.
These events have been coordinated with Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center to distribute two (2) free, reusable face masks for every individual that is below the 200% Federal Poverty Level in Washington State.
The drive-up sites will be set up in the parking lots of the following locations from 5 PM to 7 PM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020:
Under Governor Jay Inslee’s proclamation, Mask Up, Washington, all residents are required to wear a face covering when in public and unable to adequately social distance. Grays Harbor County Public Health and Grays Harbor County Emergency Operations Center would like to encourage all residents of Grays Harbor to comply with this order. These masks, provided by Washington State Emergency Management, are intended to help residents be able to comply with the Governor’s order.
|
Size of Family
|
2020 Federal Poverty Level
|
200% of FPL
|
Individuals
|
$12,760
|
$25,520
|
Family of 2
|
$17,240
|
$34,480
|
Family of 3
|
$21,720
|
$43,440
|
Family of 4
|
$26,200
|
$52,400
|
Family of 5
|
$30,680
|
$61,360
|
Family of 6
|
$35,160
|
$70,320
|
Family of 7
|
$39,640
|
$79,280
|
Family of 8
|
$44,120
|
$88,240