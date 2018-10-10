Two injured in crash near Montesano

Two people were injured in an accident near Montesano yesterday.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a 17 year old Matlock girl driving a 1996 Ford Explorer was heading east on Highway 12 about a mile east of Montesano on Tuesday at 6:00pm when she attempted to turn left onto Monte Brady Rd.

They say that when she turned she did not yield to a 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by a 31 year old Aberdeen man that was heading west on the highway.

According to the State Patrol, when she turned the Chevy hit the Ford, totaling both vehicles.

The Aberdeen man and a passenger in the Ford were injured in the crash and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

The Matlock girl was not injured but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The State Patrol says the girl was cited for failing to yield the right of way.