Two Hoquiam City Councilmembers step down; letters of interest being accepted

Two City Councilmembers in Hoquiam have stepped down from their seats.

At the recent Hoquiam City Council meeting, the public heard of the vacancies.

According to the City, councilmembers Jim George and Jamie Brand both had to step away from their positions for separate reasons.

According to a letter to the city, George had to step down due to health reasons, although details were not given.

In her letter to Mayor Winkelman, Brand stated “After the loss of my business, the increase to the cost of living and my rent going up by $600 in two years, I can no longer afford to live in Hoquiam.”, forcing her to step down due to moving from the ward.

George had been sitting in the role as an elected official since 2017 after running unopposed in that election, and being reelected to the role.

Brand was elected in 2021.

Neither councilmember is up for election this year, meaning that whoever is voted to fill the term would hold it until the 2025 election is certified.

To be eligible, residents must be a registered voter at their address within one of the respective wards, and must have lived there for at least one year.

Residents interested in filling the vacancies are asked to send letters of interest to no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Letters can be mailed to:

City of Hoquiam

ATTN: Tracy Wood, Council Secretary

609 8th Street

Hoquiam, WA 98550

Letters may also be emailed to [email protected]. For more information please call 360-538-3970.

Candidates are expected to be invited to speak of their interest for potential appointment for the remaining term at the September 25th meeting.