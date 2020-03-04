Two Grays Harbor residents under investigation with coronavirus symptoms
Grays Harbor County Public Health is alerting the public that two Grays Harbor residents are under investigation for COVID-19.
In a news release, Public Health Director Karolyn Holden states that while there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grays Harbor County, two local residents are under investigation for the novel coronavirus and will be tested.
Local public health officials are working with health care providers and close contacts of the individuals to control the spread of a virus.
They say that the COVID-19 situation in Washington is evolving rapidly and there is now evidence that the virus is spreading in communities.
Public health officials believe that there will likely be an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases as testing becomes more readily available.
The most current information about the number of cases in Washington State is available on the Washington State Department of Health’s 2019 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19) webpage (doh.wa.gov/coronavirus).
As of this morning, over 230 people in the state were under public health supervision.
You can take action and make plans to stay healthy and slow the spread of respiratory infections like influenza or COVID-19.
By slowing the spread of respiratory infections, officials say that communities can reduce the overall number of cases, the number of people who experience complications, and reduce the likelihood that school, business, and health care will be disrupted because many people are ill at one time.
Actions you can take now include:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Stay away from people who are sick with a fever and cough.
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Throw out used tissues and wash your hands.
- Avoid touching your mouth and eyes.
- Get a flu shot.
- Make plans for what you might do if your child’s school closes.
- Find out your options for sick leave or working remotely if you need to stay home, or care for someone at home.
- Talk with your neighbors and make a plan to help one another if one of you gets sick and stays at home, such as dropping groceries off at the doorstep.
Th local health department states;
“We are not recommending the use of face masks by people who are not sick as a means of avoiding infection from novel coronavirus. It is important to keep in mind that people wear masks for a variety of reasons, including to avoid pollen and air pollution, as a courtesy to others when they have the common cold, and for other cultural and even social reasons. Because mask use is customary in some cultures, it’s not appropriate to make assumptions about why someone is wearing a mask or to stigmatize or discriminate against people who choose to wear masks.”
If the spread of COVID-19 continues, health officials may consider other strategies – like canceling large public events – to keep people away from each other to slow the spread of the virus.
For more information
- CDC: cdc.gov/coronavirus (includes guidance for businesses, schools, individuals and families)
- Washington State Department of Health: doh.wa.gov/coronavirus
- Washington State Department of Health call center for general coronavirus questions: 1-800-525-0127, press #
- Grays Harbor County Public Health website at http://www.healthyGH.org.