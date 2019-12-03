Two Grays Harbor accidents send two to hospital
Grays Harbor, WA – Two accidents yesterday in Grays Harbor sent two people to the hospital.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday a 29 year old Elma man was driving an unloaded log truck north on SR101 near Walker Rd.
They say that he was following too closely behind a 1984 Chevy Blazer that was driven by a 76 year old Hoquiam man.
When the Hoquiam man slowed to make a left turn onto Walker Rd. the log truck could not stop in time and hit the back of the Blazer.
The Hoquiam man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries and his Blazer received reportable damage.
The Elma man was charged with following too close.
Then at about 5:30 p.m. yesterday, the State Patrol says a 40 year old Moclips man, who was driving a 1998 Toyota Tacoma south on SR105, turned into Fairmount Ave.
According to the State Patrol, he then backed into the southbound lane of the highway and was hit by a 1997 Ford Ranger which was headed south.
The Ranger was driven by a 65 year old Grayland woman who was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries.
The Moclips man was charged with Negligent Driving 2nd Degree and No Insurance.