Two children are the latest COVID-19 cases in Pacific County
Pacific County Health and Human Services updated their local case count on Monday as they announced two positive cases of COVID-19.
Both individuals are under 10 years old, part of the same household, and are isolating at home.
These cases come as multiple Pacific County schools have announced a return to in-person learning through hybrid models.
These cases were in addition to the previously reported cases for a total of 82 within the county.
In total, this makes 15 local cases that Pacific County has seen with residents under the age of 20.
There are currently five active cases being monitored by public health nurses. Two cases are confirmed and three cases are probable.
In grays Harbor, the county topped 500 cases after the weekend update. Of these, 37 have been between 1-10, and another 48 from 11-19 years of age.
Case investigations and contact tracing are on-going in both counties.
For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
For Grays Harbor, you can view the latest case counts and information at http://www.healthygh.org/directory/covid19/casecount