Two car collision sends two to hospital and blocks traffic for four hours
Ocosta, WA – A two car collision on SR 105 sent two men to the hospital yesterday and blocked traffic for four hours.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that at about 9:45 a.m. a 38 year old Rochester man was heading south on SR 105 near Plum Rd. in a 2007 Dodge.
The State Patrol says the Dodge failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and hit a travel trailer that was being towed north by a 2017 GMC Sierra.
The Rochester man and his passenger, a 42 year old Rochester man, were transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for their injuries.
The 61 year old man driving the GMC was not injured in the collision.
The State Patrol says that charges are pending and that drugs or alcohol was involved in the accident that backed up traffic for about four hours.