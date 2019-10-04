Two car accident in Central Park sends woman to hospital
Central Park, WA – A two car accident where a man ran a red light in Central Park sent a woman to the hospital.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Thursday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. a 42 year old Aberdeen man in a black 1997 Toyota 4Runner was heading east on Highway 12 approaching the light at Clemons Rd.
According to the State Patrol, the man failed to stop at the red light and hit a green 1997 Toyota 4Runner that was turning left onto the highway from Clemons Rd.
The 81 year old Montesano woman who was driving the green 4Runner was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for her injuries.
The woman’s passenger, a 79 year old woman, was not injured in the collision and neither was the driver of the black 4Runner or his passenger, a 28 year old man.
The State Patrol says both 4Runners were totaled in the accident and the Aberdeen man driving the black 4Runner was charged with Failure to Yield Right of Way.