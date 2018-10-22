Two burglars arrested after they were found inside the Aberdeen Manor

Two Aberdeen burglars were arrested after they were found inside the Aberdeen Manor.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that an officer responded to a suspicious circumstances call at the manor just after 2:30am Friday morning when a concerned citizen found a door propped open.

While checking the floors, the officer found evidence of a burglary and requested additional officers.

Police say that moments later the officer found two 28-year old suspects, an Aberdeen man and an Aberdeen woman, in the 3rd floor storage area.

As the officer waited for backup units to arrive and assist with the detained suspects, the man tried escape out an open window, and he crawled down the window ledge below, a rain canopy at the first floor, and then to the ground.

A Hoquiam officer and Washington State Patrol Trooper arrived and took the man into custody a short time later.

The woman was cooperative and she was taken into custody without incident.

According to police, the man’s backpack contained suspected methamphetamine, syringes, and tools for burglaries.

The woman was found to be in possession of suspected heroin and methamphetamine, as well as a crowbar.

The two were arrested on a variety of charges.