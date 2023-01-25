Two arrested with stolen vehicle in Aberdeen

A high speed chase through Aberdeen ended in the arrest of two people.

The Aberdeen Police Department reported that they were called around 2pm on Monday to a possible DUI in the ampm parking lot after someone reported that two people were in the vehicle “nodding” off, possibly under the influence of drugs.

An Aberdeen officer responded to investigate and reportedly observed drug paraphernalia at the subject’s feet and in their lap.

As they waited for backup, the officer asked a person nearby to leave the area, when the man in the driver’s seat woke up, saw the officer, and began to drive away.

The vehicle struck the curb before striking the patrol vehicle, missing the officer, and driving away from the scene.

Police began to give chase, although when speeds reached approximately 70 mph, officers terminated the pursuit due to caution.

Citizens continued to call 911 to report the vehicle driving erratically and it was located by Aberdeen officers in the area of Fern Hill Cemetery.

It was discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Seattle.

Aberdeen officers requested GHSO K9 and a drone from DOC to track the suspects, and after approximately an hour and a half officers located them near the riverbank.

The female suspect was detained while the male suspect attempted to escape by jumping into the river and swimming, however he ended up clinging to a piling in the river as he was no longer able to swim.

An officer was able to throw a rescue disk to the suspect and pull him to shore where he was treated by AFD for exposure.

Both subjects were then transported and booked into the Aberdeen City Jail for multiple charges to include possession of stolen motor vehicle and obstructing.

The male was also charged with felony eluding, assault 2nd , hit and run, resisting arrest and possible other charges.

The owner of the stolen vehicle retrieved it on 1/24/23.

The patrol vehicle sustained approximately $3,200 in damage.

APD stated, “We appreciate the public’s reports of the erratic vehicle leading to our officers discovering the vehicle.”