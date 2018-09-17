Two arrested in Aberdeen with help from the Crisis Response Unit

The Crisis Response Unit used gas to flush suspects from an attic late last week.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Thursday night just after 11:00pm, officers received information that two subjects with felony warrants were at a home in the 300 block of E. Scott Street in Aberdeen.

They say one of them had an extensive history of violence with the police and was believed to have drugs and a firearm.

Officers from Aberdeen, Cosmopolis, Hoquiam, and the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office responded to arrest the subjects.

According to police, they were hiding in the attic to avoid arrest and since there was a firearm involved, the Crisis Response Unit was called to assist with the arrest.

The Crisis Response Unit deployed gas in the attic of the residence and the subjects surrendered once the gas was deployed.

Police say they were charged with Obstructing a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest.

They were arraigned in the Aberdeen Municipal Court on the misdemeanor charges and then transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail for the Felony Warrants.