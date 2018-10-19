Two arrested after burglary in Ocean Shores

Two people were arrested after a house was burglarized in Ocean Shores.

The Ocean Shores Police Department tells KXRO that on October 16, officers arrested two people for Residential Burglary and they are possibly involved in other burglaries in the area.

Police say that at about 6:00am on October 15, a resident on Sand Dune Ave. SW reported a man and woman pushing a cart with items on it and carrying two large bags.

Officers checked the area and found that a house in the 500 block of Ocean Shores Blvd. SW had been burglarized.

According to police a great deal of property, including furniture, dishes, and even cabinets had either been removed from the house or had been piled near the door to be removed later.

Further investigation led the officers to a house in the 400 block of Sand Dune Ave. SW.

The suspects, a 38-year old man and a 28-year old woman, were apparently ‘squatting’ in the vacant house.

Police say that the woman was found hiding in a bed stolen from the other house, covered in stolen blankets.

Police obtained a search warrant for the house and recovered nearly all the property stolen in the burglary and other property, possibly from other burglaries, was also found.

Both suspects were booked into the Grays Harbor County jail for suspicion of Residential Burglary.