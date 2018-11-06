Two arrested after accidental shooting in Aberdeen

Two people were arrested after an accidental shooting in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that officers responded when a 17-year old Cosmopolis girl was reportedly accidentally shot in the upper leg late Saturday night in the 1100 block of Arthur St.

When officers arrived they found the girl in extreme pain, and she was rushed to Grays Harbor Community Hospital a short time later by the Aberdeen Fire Department.

According to police, the victim was extremely uncooperative with officers and detectives, only claiming that the shooting was an accident, as her boyfriend was setting the gun down.

A 22-year old Bucoda man was taken into custody for Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a .22 caliber pistol was found on his person.

Police say another male fled and was able to avoid arrest by hiding on the bank of the Wishkah River.

Just after 2:00 a.m. officers were alerted that the victim’s boyfriend was at the hospital to see her.

A Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Deputy was at the hospital on an unrelated matter, and he attempted to detain the boyfriend until responding officers could arrive.

They say the deputy was involved in an altercation with the boyfriend, who again tried to flee.

According to police, the boyfriend was later positively identified as the 17-year old Aberdeen boy who had fled and eluded officers at the shooting scene.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Grays Harbor Juvenile Detention Facility for investigation of Assault 2nd Degree and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer.

Aberdeen Police say that during booking, he was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and he was being held on drug charges as well.