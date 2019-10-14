Two alarm fire causes significant damage to Hoquiam home; resident helped to safety by neighbors
Hoquiam, WA – A two alarm fire caused significant damage to a Hoquiam home yesterday and the resident was helped to safety by neighbors.
The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. neighbors called 911 to report a residence on fire in the 900 block of Wheeler Avenue in Hoquiam.
The Hoquiam Fire Department along with a Rapid Intervention Team from the Aberdeen Fire Department were dispatched.
According to the report, the elderly resident of the house was not aware of the fire, but the neighbors alerted her and assisted her in getting out.
When firefighters arrived, they found the front porch was fully engulfed in flames.
The fire also caused a live power line to fall to the ground creating an additional hazard for responders.
A second alarm was called, bringing additional personnel from Aberdeen as well as calling in off-duty Hoquiam firefighters.
Hoquiam Police says that due to the arcing live power line in the middle of the fire ground, significant combustible material within the residence, and other hazards, the firefighters faced several challenges, however the fire was extinguished in less than an hour.
“Due to the excellent work of the members of the Hoquiam and Aberdeen fire departments the fire was contained to the front of the house and much of the contents were saved.”
There was significant damage to the home but there were no injuries.
At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.