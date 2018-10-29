Two accidents cause power outages in Aberdeen

Sunday morning, two power outages were caused by car vs pole accidents in different sections of Aberdeen.

The Grays Harbor PUD tells KXRO that at around 1:45 A.M. a car vs pole accident knocked out power to 1,300 customers in South Aberdeen including South Evans St, Marion St, Tilden St, Huntley St, and Miller Jr High.

Power was restored to many of the customers before repairs were completed, and was completely restored 6 hours later at about 8 A.M.

Later that morning power was knocked out in downtown Aberdeen.

The PUD says that an accident in which a car hit a pole at the intersection of Second St. and Jefferson St. at around 9 A.M., caused a power outage for 150 customers in the surrounding area.

Although the outage was estimated to last 6 hours, it was only 2 hours before it was restored at about 11 A.M.