Twin Harbors Skill Center continues free training for local students
Aberdeen, WA – The Twin Harbors Skill Center, a branch of New Market Skills Center, issued a release to alert students and parents that they are continuing to offer “school-year skills classes” free of charge for high school students in grades 10-12 in both Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.
According to the announcement, six programs will be offered and students can earn a minimum of 3.75 credits in any program successfully completed throughout the year.
Skills Center classes begin August 28 and operate on the Aberdeen School District calendar throughout the school year. Classes operate each school day with most beginning at noon and ending at 2:45 or 3:00.
Registration is open now for all fall programs which will include:
- Electrical Engineering,
- Automotive Technology,
- Professional Medical Careers (CNA training),
- Medical Assisting,
- Cosmetology and
- Criminal Justice.
The school-year programs run through the 2019-2020 school year and all lead toward college credit and/or industry certification.
Established in 2010, Twin Harbors serves students from 10 different school districts including: Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Lake Quinault, Montesano, North Beach, Ocosta, Raymond, South Bend, Willapa Valley and Wishkah Valley.
Please contact the director, Lynn Green, at 360-538-2038 for more information and for registration details.
Aberdeen District Students Registration Form
Non-Aberdeen District Students Registration Form
Return fall registration forms to Lynn Green, 410 North G Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520.
If you are interested in Cosmetology, please contact Lynn Green at (360) 538-2038. Automotive Technology involves an Automotive Program Application that needs to be returned with registration paperwork. A Medical Assistant application is required. Please complete and return with registration paperwork.