Twin Harbors and Long Beach approved for clam dig that starts this weekend
Photo property of Jones Photo Collection
WDFW – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today that razor clam digging will move ahead at Twin Harbors and Long Beach this weekend, after tests revealed that shellfish from these coastal beaches are safe to eat.
Testing conducted by the Washington Department of Health (WDOH) on Thursday showed domoic acid levels were low enough for the digs to go ahead, said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager.
“The health and safety of clam diggers is always our first concern, so we appreciate people’s patience while we worked with our partners at WDOH to confirm that these clams are safe to eat,” Ayres said. “We hope that everyone is able to get out and enjoy safe, productive digs at these beaches.”
The upcoming digs are scheduled for the following days and low tides:
- Oct. 26, Saturday, 5:59 pm, 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Oct. 27, Sunday, 6:47 pm, -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Oct. 28, Monday, 7:33 pm, -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Oct. 29, Tuesday, 8:18 pm, -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Oct. 30, Wednesday, 9:03 pm, -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Oct. 31, Thursday, 9:50 pm, -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 1, Friday, 10:38 pm, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
These digs join previously approved digs at Mocrocks and Copalis beaches beginning this weekend. Additional information on those digs can be found in the news release at https://wdfw.wa.gov/news/wdfw-announces-seven-days-digging-razor-clams-beginning-oct-26.
More information can be found on WDFW’s razor clam webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/.