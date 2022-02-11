Twin Harbors Ag Summit scheduled for local agricultural landowners

Agricultural landowners in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties are invited to the upcoming Twin Harbors Ag Summit.
The Grays Harbor Conservation District announced that they are coordinating an educational event for agricultural landowners at the Sharon Grange at Porter on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 6-8PM.
Landowners will be able to learn about programs offered and projects occurring within both counties.
Presenters will include the Grays Harbor and Pacific Conservation Districts, the Natural Resource Conservation Service, WSU Extension, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Northwest Agriculture Business Center, and the Grays Harbor/Pacific Farm Bureau.
The demonstration will include pieces of equipment are made available to rent by the Grays Harbor Conservation District and will be held at 96 Porter Creek Rd W Elma WA 98541 at 5PM.
To learn more and to RSVP to the Twin Harbors Ag Summit, call 360-249-8532.