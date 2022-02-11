      Weather Alert

Twin Harbors Ag Summit scheduled for local agricultural landowners

Feb 11, 2022 @ 6:31am

Agricultural landowners in Grays  Harbor and Pacific counties are invited to the upcoming Twin Harbors Ag Summit.

The Grays Harbor Conservation District announced that they are coordinating an educational event for agricultural landowners at the Sharon Grange at Porter on Thursday, March 24, 2022  from 6-8PM. 

Landowners will be able to learn about programs offered and projects occurring within both counties.  

Presenters will include the Grays Harbor and Pacific Conservation Districts, the Natural Resource  Conservation Service, WSU Extension, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the  Northwest Agriculture Business Center, and the Grays Harbor/Pacific Farm Bureau. 

The demonstration will include pieces of equipment are made available to rent by the Grays Harbor Conservation District and will be held at 96 Porter Creek Rd W Elma WA 98541 at 5PM.

To learn more and  to RSVP to the Twin Harbors Ag Summit, call 360-249-8532.

