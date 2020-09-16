      Weather Alert

Tumwater man dies on SR 105

Sep 16, 2020 @ 11:55am

A Tumwater man died Wednesday morning outside Bay City.

The Washington State Patrol issued an accident report following the incident on SR 105 near Pirates Way.

In the report it states that a 71-year-old Tumwater man was driving his 2014 Jeep Wrangler towards Aberdeen when he stopped the vehicle for what is being called a medical emergency.

It states that the vehicle rolled across the fog line, coming to rest in the bushes.

Richard Armstrong of Tumwater was deceased at the scene. 

His next-of-kin has been notified.

Official cause of death is not known to KXRO at this time.

