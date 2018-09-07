Tumwater identity theft suspects brought their crime to Aberdeen

The Tumwater Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify two people who used a stolen credit card in Aberdeen.

According to a report, the two suspects stole a credit card from a vehicle prowl at Tumwater Falls Park and used the credit card at the Aberdeen Walmart.

They say that it appears that the same people were previously identified from photographs, but new images from security cameras provide a better look at the couple.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tumwater Police Department at (360) 754-4200 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Reference Tumwater Police Department Case # 2018-01845