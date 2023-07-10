KXRO News Radio KXRO News Radio Logo

TrueBlue to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results

July 10, 2023 1:34PM PDT
TACOMA, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) will release second quarter 2023 earnings results after the market close on Monday, Jul. 24, 2023.


Management will discuss the results on a webcast at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, Jul. 24, 2023. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be available on TrueBlue’s web site: www.trueblue.com.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue connected approximately 611,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions, and PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

Contacts

Derrek Gafford, Executive Vice President and CFO

253-680-8214

