Truck vs cars/pedestrian accident injures man
An accident between multiple vehicles in Hoquiam ended in one man being sent to the hospital.
The Hoquiam Police Department posted a report saying that on Wednesday, officers responded to a multiple vehicle and pedestrian collision in the 2700 block of Sumner Avenue.
When they arrived they discovered that a Dodge truck, driven by a 38 year old Seattle man, veered into the south parking strip, colliding with three parked vehicles.
According to Deputy Chief Joe Strong, a 48 year old Montesano man had gotten out of one of those vehicles just before the collision and was also struck by the Dodge, causing non life-threatening injuries.
The Montesano man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital by the Hoquiam Ambulance.
The driver of the Dodge was taken into custody for investigation of driving with a suspended driver’s license, DUI, and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held at the Hoquiam jail as the case is still under investigation and his truck was taken in as evidence.
Both lanes of Sumner Avenue were closed for approximately 1.5 hours during the investigation.