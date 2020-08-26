Truck driver escapes serious injury after rollover near county line
McCleary, WA – A truck driver escaped serious injury after his vehicle rolled near the Grays Harbor/Mason County line.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that yesterday morning just before 5:30 a.m., a 32 year old Bremerton man driving a flatbed truck hauling a load of scaffolding was heading west on SR 108.
They say the truck went onto the embankment and started to roll about four miles east of McCleary.
The vehicle came to rest across all lanes, spilling its load of scaffolding.
The State Patrol says the driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center as a precaution.
The man was charged for wheels off the roadway and driving with a suspended license.
The road was at least partially blocked for four hours.