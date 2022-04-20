Trout season lakes open April 23; thousands of fish planted in Grays Harbor/Pacific counties

The Washington trout season begins on Saturday, April 23, and hundreds of lakes will have catchable trout stocked. Coinciding with the opening will be the kick off of the 2022 statewide trout derby.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) stocks lakes throughout the year, and although many lakes are open for fishing year-round, the annual opening day is an opportunity for anglers to fish on thousands of trout planted over the winter and spring.
In order to participate in the opener and the derby, Washington anglers must have an annual freshwater, combination, or Fish Washington fishing license valid through March 31, 2023. WDFW reminds anglers that temporary combination fishing licenses cannot be used from April 23 through April 30, 2022, for game fish; except active-duty military personnel serving in any branch of the United States armed forces.
Licenses can be purchased online; by telephone at 1-866-246-9453; or at hundreds of license dealers across the state.
“Opening day is truly a statewide celebration,” said Steve Caromile, Inland Fish Program manager with WDFW. “It’s a great opportunity to get back out on the water after a long winter, to spend time with friends and loved ones, bring home a healthy meal, and even possibly win some prizes.”
Those prizes come from the annual statewide trout derby, where anglers can catch tagged trout in lakes across Washington, each of which comes with a prize. There are more than 800 prizes available in 2022, with a total value of more than $37,000. The derby runs through Oct. 31. Visit the derby website to see lakes containing tagged fish.
Over 16 million trout and kokanee were planted across Washington in the past year.
Since the end of March, over 5,300 trout have been planted within lakes and ponds in Grays Harbor and over 7,700 in Pacific County.
Opening-day lakes are often stocked in the days prior to the start of their six-month season; visit WDFW’s website to see which lakes have been stocked in recent weeks, as well as sort by county or waterbody to find a stocked lake near you.
As always, please be respectful of fellow anglers and other recreationists, obey posted signage at lakes and parking areas, and have a backup plan in case your preferred destination appears too crowded.
There are more than 7,000 lakes, ponds and reservoirs in Washington, and hundreds of WDFW-managed water-access areas, including some with areas accessible for people with disabilities. Other state and federal agencies operate hundreds more. Details on water access area locations can be found on WDFW’s website.
Anglers parking at WDFW vehicle water-access areas are required to display the WDFW Vehicle Access Pass – provided when you purchase eligible annual fishing licenses – or a Discover Pass. Anglers visiting Washington State Parks or Department of Natural Resources lands need a Discover Pass. Information on parking passes can be found at WDFW’s website.
Before heading out, anglers should also check WDFW’s fishing regulations webpage for permanent regulations and emergency rules webpage for rule updates affecting fisheries.
WDFW employees and their immediate families are not eligible to claim fishing derby prizes.