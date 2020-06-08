TRL Summer Reading Program is all-online
The Timberland Regional Library will be taking their Summer Reading Program virtual for the entire summer.
According to the regional authority, the program began on June 1 and will remain virtual through August 31, 2020.
They tell KXRO that “While things may look different right now, the library is still here for you, even while our buildings are closed.”
Parents and residents can sign up online and have fun with library activities all summer as they sign up, track books you read, submit book reviews, and complete other challenges that encourage reading, learning, creativity, and curiosity:
- read books
- share your drawings or pictures
- review a book or movie
- discover new songs & rhymes
- take a nature walk
- plant a garden
- cook something new
- and have fun at home
The Summer Library Program web page has a link to register where residents can find challenges and earn badges and download Activity Logs. Those who participate can complete activities and head to your local Timberland library to claim a free book once they are open again.
“Participating in the Summer Library Program is for All Ages!”
From Timberland Regional Library:
The library will also have free fun online events for the whole family including Storytimes and STEM activities. Special virtual performers: Heidi Larsen of Idea Hatch, Magician Jeff Evans, and Mr. Lizard!
For a schedule of events, check out our TRL Online Virtual Events calendar at TRL.org or look for event information on our social media pages, watch for new information weekly.
While we can’t get together in person yet, you can enjoy free access to all of our digital resources.
Don’t have a library card yet? Get an online library card for immediate free access to eBooks, audiobooks, movies, digital magazines, online classes, databases, and more. For a complete list of what is available go to our Stay Connected While the Library is Closed page.
Live Chat is available Monday-Saturday 10-5 for immediate assistance from any page on our website, TRL.org. You can also email us at AskLib@trl.org for assistance.
Program Dates: June 1 – August 31, 2020
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Information at: https://www.trl.org/summer-library-program
Register starting June 1, 2020 at: https://trl.beanstack.org
Virtual Event Listings at: https://events.trl.org/ – Select location: “TRL Online Virtual Events“
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/timberlandlibrary/videos