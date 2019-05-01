Tribal communities receive funding for crime victims

The Quinault Indian Nation and other Western Washington tribes will be receiving funds to improve services for victims of crime.

A release from the Department of Justice shows $5.9 Million in grant funding for a dozen tribes in the region.

“These grant awards cover needs identified by the tribes themselves,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. “Whether it is providing emergency services for families in crisis, providing skilled interviewers for child abuse victims or providing a secure domestic violence shelter, each of these projects reflects the needs and culture of our tribal partners.”

Local tribes will be granted nearly $900,000 for their efforts,

The Quinault Nation is set to receive nearly $170,000 to expand their services provided by the Healthy Families Program. DOJ says these funds will create a satellite office and provide services to victims in crisis.

The Chehalis Confederated Tribes are set to have close to $720,000 to create a Crime Victims Service Trauma Center what victims could use to receive services.

“American Indian and Alaska Native communities face extensive public safety challenges, but through creative approaches that combine traditional methods with innovative solutions, they are demonstrating their determination to meet the needs of victims in their communities,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Matt M. Dummermuth. “These grants, part of historic levels of funding awarded by the Department of Justice to American Indian and Alaska Native communities, will provide significant resources to bring critical services to those who suffer the effects of crime and violence.”

The twelve grants to Western Washington tribes include: