Trespassing call led to drug crime investigated in Hoquiam
Hoquiam, WA – A trespassing call led to a drug crime being investigated in Hoquiam.
The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that on Sunday afternoon, they were dispatched to a vacant residence in the 3000 block of Sumner Ave for trespassing.
They say a neighbor who had been watching the house suspected someone had broken into it.
Officers surrounded the residence and found an unsecured door in the back.
They also noticed a bicycle leaning against the inside of a nearby sliding glass door.
Officers spotted a 25-year old man inside the house and ordered him out where he was arrested for trespassing.
Police say they asked if anyone else was present, but the suspect claimed he was alone.
As officers entered the residence and announced their intent to check the house, a 35-year old woman then presented herself and she was also arrested for trespassing.
According to police, several baggies containing suspected methamphetamine were recovered from a wallet hanging around the man’s neck.
The suspects were transported to the Hoquiam City Jail where they were booked before being later released on criminal trespass citations.
Police say that the man will later be submitted to the county prosecutor for felony drug charges once the suspected methamphetamine is tested by the state patrol crime lab.
Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers said “We appreciate citizens watching out in their neighborhood and immediately reporting suspicious activity to the police. This allows our officers to respond and investigate- which in this case resulted in interrupting a trespass and drug crime in progress. A strong community is a safe community.”
Photo below was posted by the Hoquiam Police Department