Travelers reminded of closures in Quinault area for Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park

Visitors to the Olympic Peninsula this summer should be aware of multiple closures and construction projects occurring in the Lake Quinault area at both Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park managed areas.

Roads:

Visitors cannot complete the entire Quinault Loop, from either direction, as the North Shore Road is closed at milepost 14.5.

Graves Creek Road opened May 25 th after initial bridge repairs are complete. The Road will close again in early August to finalize bridge repairs.

Additional bridge repairs in the area will occur over the summer. Visitors are urged to use caution as there will be single lane closures with temporary delays.

Campgrounds:

North Fork Campground and trailheads are accessible by driving North Shore Road.

Graves Creek Road, campground, and trailheads can be accessed via the South Shore Road after May 25th.

Willaby Campground and Falls Creek Campground remain closed due to hazard trees .

Boat Launches:

The boat launch at Willaby Campground will be open Friday – Sunday, from 8am-6pm to accommodate boat launch access only. Parking will only be allowed in the boat launch area.

Visitors are reminded that Lake Quinault is managed by the Quinault Indian Nation. Permits can be purchased at the Rain Forest Resort and Quinault Mercantile; both located along South Shore Rd.

The boat launch at Falls Creek Campground is closed year-round.

Ranger stations for both the Park Service and Forest Service will open over Memorial Day weekend, details below.

Visitor Information:

Olympic National Park visitor and wilderness information will be available at the Quinault Rain Forest Ranger Station on North Shore Road. Open daily, 9-4 PM, Memorial Day to Labor Day, as staffing allows. Wilderness permits and bear cans will be issued during operating hours. Bear can returns will be accepted 24/7 in drop bin outside the ranger station.



Olympic National Forest visitor information will be available at the Quinault Ranger Station on South Shore Road. Open Thursday – Saturday, starting May 25 th , from 8-3 PM. Park Service wilderness permits, and bear cans cannot be issued or returned at this location.



Visit the Olympic National Forest and Park’s websites and follow us on social media for updates and other summer recreation information.