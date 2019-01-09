Transportation District up to voters once again

Funding transportation projects in Aberdeen could be coming to local voters in February.

In February 2013, Aberdeen voters approved a six-year 0.13% sales tax increase to fund a Transportation Benefit District that would fund additional projects in the city. The vote at that time was a nearly 63% majority in favor.

The City of Aberdeen says that with the six-year tax collection set to expire in June 2019, the City Council is recommending that the option of a 10-year extension go before Aberdeen voters in the February, 2019 election.

The proposed 10-year rate would be increased to 0.18%, or 18 cents on every 100 dollars in taxable goods purchased, to “increase the amount of work that can be performed annually”.

The City’s Engineering Department put together a map showing what the six-year TBD tax collection has funded since it began in 2013:

https://maps.aberdeenwa.gov/port…/…/webappviewer/index.html…

*0.13% = 13 cents on every 100 dollars in taxable goods purchased = Current tax set to expire in 2019

**0.18% = 18 cents on every 100 dollars in taxable goods purchased = Proposed 10-year extension