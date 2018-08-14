Transient camp in Aberdeen sees multiple acts of violence within days

There were 2 attacks at the River City transient camp within 4 days; one was with a sword and the other was a drive-by.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that the first attack happened on Thursday of last week as a man was attacked with a sword.

According to the report,a man from Seattle had arrived at the camp a few days earlier and was walking along the beach area when a man came at him aggressively, “with the sword raised like a baseball bat”.

When the other man swing the sword at the victim, he raised his hand to protect himself, blocking the sword and cutting his hand. He told police that after he was struck, he punched the other man in the head and he fell and struck his head on rocks at the river bank.

The former Seattle man was taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his cut and the other man was found at the campsite, bleeding from the side of his head and claiming that he “was sleeping in his tent and woke up seeing stars” when he noticed his watch missing.

Police found the sword and watch at the scene, and that man was also taken to the hospital.

4 days later, Aberdeen Police were called back to the transient camp after a man said that his Chevrolet Suburban was shot with a shotgun.

The man said he was sleeping in his vehicle when he was woken up when glass was flying over him. When he looked outside, he told officers he saw someone driving away with a loud exhaust, throwing rocks behind the vehicle as it drove away. The report states the man tried to follow the suspect, but lost him near B Street.

The man told Aberdeen Police that he believes the shooting is a retaliation for a domestic issue.

Evidence of a shotgun was found near where the man was parked at the transient camp and collected by police.

Investigations are ongoing for both incidents.

Anyone with information about either incident is crime is encouraged to contact the Investigations Section at the Aberdeen Police Department at 360-533-3180.