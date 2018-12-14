Traitors Inlet at Johns River could be an islet once more

A change approved this week would correct the name of a Grays Harbor location.

At their recent meeting, the Committee on Geographic Names approved a number of changes to place names across the state in addition to the local correction. These changes are not in place yet, but could be on final approval.

Locally, a proposal was made to the committee to fix an error in naming of an small island sitting just behind Ocean Spray, which was originally named “Traitors Islet” but a naming error has seen it recorded as “Traitors Inlet.”

The islet sits at the mouth of Johns River, formerly called Dinsmas Creek.

According to the proposal sent to the group, during an expedition in 1841 led by Charles Wilkes, a number of locations along the coast in Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay were named. This included Traitors Islet.

This name was lost when it was reportedly mischaracterized in the book Place Names of Washington and was mistakenly identified into official documentation as an inlet.

In addition to the local proposed change, the committee approved 8 other place name changes.

Names approved for final consideration by the committee are opened for more public comment before their next meeting in May of 2019.

The seven-member committee of volunteers advises the State Board on Geographic Names, which is authorized by state law to establish the official names for the lakes, mountains, streams, places, towns, and other geographic features. The committee, which meets at least twice a year, is chaired by a representative of Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. The committee includes representatives of Washington State tribes, the State Librarian, and the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, a Washington state tribal representative, and three members from the public appointed by Franz.

Official Application for Name Change