Train vs car accident in East Aberdeen

A woman’s car was hit by a train after she drove into its path.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, a 64-year old Amanda Park woman was waiting for a train to pass through East Aberdeen when she drove her 2012 Volkswagen Jetta onto the train tracks and in front of the eastbound train.

The accident occurred in East Aberdeen at the east intersection exiting the Olympic Gateway Plaza. According to witnesses, the woman and others had been waiting an estimated 20 minutes for the train to pass and the woman was the first car in line to exit the plaza. After waiting for most of the train to pass, the woman began to idle her car forward and into the path of the final 4-5 cars of the train.

The Jetta entered the path of the train, sustaining significant front end damage, tearing away the bumper.

According to the report, the engine staff was unaware of the accident at the rear of the train and they continued heading toward east county at the time.

The Amanda Park woman was not injured in the accident, although APD says that alcohol may have been involved.