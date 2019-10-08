Traffic stop in Hoquiam school zone leads to pursuit and arrest
Hoquiam, WA – A traffic stop in a school zone in Hoquiam led to a pursuit and an arrest today.
The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that at about 8:30 a.m., Officer Luce was in the Lincoln Elementary School zone on Perry Avenue when he saw a silver Oldsmobile minivan doing 30 in the 20 mph school zone.
Police say that when Officer Luce attempted to stop the vehicle on Lincoln Street at Dion Avenue, but the driver refused to stop and continued on Lincoln Street at 35 mph.
According to police, the driver suddenly made a right turn at Chenault Avenue before transitioning onto Bluff Alley and then accelerated.
They say that at the intersection of Bluff Alley and Center Street, the suspect apparently tried to cut the corner over a berm between the two streets, causing the van to launch airborne onto Center Street and then into the side of a house in the 700 block of Eklund Avenue.
The van came to rest against the side of the house, causing exterior damage.
Hoquiam Police say the home was occupied at the time, but none of the residents suffered any injury.
They say the entire pursuit lasted 17-seconds.
The suspect, a 57-year old Aberdeen man, then fled on foot via a nearby alley where he was apprehended by Officer Luce after a brief struggle.
According to police, it was determined the man was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm and suspected methamphetamine was also located on his person.
Hoquiam Police say the felony arrest warrant on the suspect was related to firearms stolen from the Aberdeen Museum after the fire.
The van was impounded and transported to the Hoquiam Police Department where detectives are currently applying for a search warrant based on additional evidence visible in the vehicle.
Police say the suspect will be booked at the Grays Harbor County Jail on numerous felony charges after being medically cleared at the hospital.
Hoquiam officers are expected to be in active school zones during unassigned time as part of their Department Focus Point #2.