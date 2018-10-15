Traffic closure in Ocean Shores for road work

A road closure is coming to Ocean Shores as the City continues pavement repairs on a number of local roads.

In a release, the City states that Rognlin’s Inc. has already been working on pavement projects throughout the area since October 1. This work is to address various pavement failures at 25 sites located.

As of October 11, a total of 13 sites had been repaired with the majority of the failures a result of “wood debris in the subgrade”. The largest tree section found measured around 45 feet in length.

The repair work typically has been done in less than 4 hours, with minimal impact to drivers. A project this week however is anticipated to impact motorists more than the others.

The City has scheduled a short term closure of Canal Drive between Ocean Lake Way and Mount Olympus Avenue on Saturday, October 20, 2018.

This closure is planned to start at 7:00 AM and is planned to end at 3:00 PM. As a result of this closure, motorists will need to use Mount Olympus Avenue, Discovery Avenue, and Pt. Brown Avenue to bypass the work zone.

Additional paving projects will continue next week and bring minor impacts to drivers.

For more information on this project, please visit the City’s website at www.osgov.com.

Questions and comments regarding this project can be directed to Nick Bird at (360) 940-7542 or nbird@osgov.com.