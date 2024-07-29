Toxins in Ocean Shores waterways trigger health advisory

Local health officials announced that test results confirmed the presence of toxins in a water sample collected from the Oyhut Canal just south of Lake Minard that had been showing signs of an Algal bloom.

They say that out of an abundance of caution, Grays Harbor County Environmental Health issued a health advisory or all bodies of freshwater in and around the City of Ocean Shores as a result. Conditions will continue to be monitored in the coming weeks.

The officials said, “…in the meantime….When in doubt, stay out! “

Keep yourself, your family, and your pets safe:

Do not recreate in areas of Lake Minard or the Oyhut Canal, or any other freshwater ways, that are showing signs of an active algae bloom. When you see algae, don’t swim, wade, paddleboard, or fish, and keep your pets away from the water. Keep in mind as wind direction changes the algae could move elsewhere.

What are toxic algae?

Toxic algae, also known as cyanobacteria, occur naturally in lakes and other water bodies. They can produce toxins that make people, pets, and animals sick. CLICK HERE to learn more about toxic algae.

How can you spot toxic algae?

Toxic algae can form a scum layer and look like green pea soup. They can also look streaky, be dispersed in the water column, or form clumps. Algae can have different colors – most often green, but sometimes brown, red, and blueish. Wind and weather conditions can change the amount and location of algae.

What are the symptoms?

Muscle weakness.

Vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Nausea.

See your medical provider if you have come into contact with toxic algae and have any of these symptoms. Little children are at most risk since they have small bodies and are likely to ingest water.

Skin contact with toxic algae can cause irritation or a rash. This is a different rash from Swimmer’s Itch.

How can toxic algae affect my pets?

Pets are at great risk. They have small bodies and are more likely to ingest larger amounts of toxic algae. They may drink water with toxic algae and lick their fur.

Take your pet to the vet when it shows any of these symptoms:

Lethargy

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Convulsions

Difficulty breathing

General weakness

What should I do if exposed to toxic algae?

You can get sick within minutes to hours of exposure. Rinse off any people or any pets exposed to toxic algae immediately. Monitor for signs of illness and seek medical treatment if symptoms occur. For exposed pets, keep them from licking their fur.

Can I eat fish from toxic algae contaminated water?

Avoid eating fish from areas with visible algae. Always clean fish well and discard guts.

What should I do if I see an algae bloom?

Don’t drink lake water.

Don’t swim or waterski in areas with visible algae.

Keep pets and livestock away.

What causes toxic algae?

Toxic algae need light, the right temperature, and nutrients. People can influence the number of nutrients in the water:

Reduce your use of fertilizer.

Maintain your septic system.

Put pet waste into the trash.

Questions? Contact Grays Harbor County Environmental Health at 360-249-4222 or [email protected].