Toxin levels low as first razor clam opener approaches

As the first razor clam dig approaches the marine toxin levels are low.

The WDFW says the first recreational razor clam opener of the season remains tentative as the marine toxin tests are completed.

The most recent results were announced by the Washington Department of Health on September 28th and all of the beach areas that were tested showed toxin numbers well below the action level.

The tentative opener is scheduled for Thursday October 11th through Saturday October 13th.

Twin Harbors is set to open for all three days while Mocrocks would open for the 11th and 13th and Copalis would open for the 12th.

The WDFW says the second and final round of toxin sampling is scheduled for Thursday October 4th with results scheduled to be released by Monday October 8th.

Oct. 11, Thursday, 8:58 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Oct. 12, Friday, 9:41 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

Oct. 13, Saturday, 10:26 p.m.; +0.1 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

The details with the tentative dates through December that were previously announced can be found at:http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/ shellfish/razorclams/current. html

For more information on razor clams, including how seasons are set, population sampling techniques and how to dig, clean and cook razor clams please see the following link:

http://wdfw.wa.gov/fish/shelfish/razorclm/razorclm.htm

Listed below are the most recent marine toxin levels, as announced by the Washington Department of Health.

This is the first of two rounds of razor clam samples required by WDOH before any recreational razor clam opener.

As you can see, these samples are all below the action level for Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning (ASP) from Domoic Acid, Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) and Diarrhetic Shellfish Poison (DSP).

Recall, before a beach can be opened for the harvest of razor clams, WDOH protocol requires that all razor clam samples collected from that beach must test under the action level (20 ppm for domoic acid; 80 µg/100g for PSP; and 16 µg/100g for DSP) on both of the two required sample collections.

Note that in all of these samples; only razor clam meat tissue is tested.

These samples were all collected on 9/26/18.

9/26/18; Long Beach Area E (north):

domoic acid = 1 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = none detected

9/27/18; Twin Harbors Area CL (middle):

domoic acid = 1 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = none detected

9/27/18; Copalis Area XL (middle)

domoic acid = 1 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = none detected

9/27/18; Mocrocks Area BC (south)

domoic acid = 1 ppm

PSP = none detected

DSP = none detected