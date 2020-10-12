Tornado may have knocked down trees near Neilton
Photo sent to NWS from QIN Assistant Fire Chief
The National Weather Service stated that reports indicate that Grays Harbor may have seen a tornado on Saturday.
In the report it states that around 4:30 AM on Saturday, radar indicated rotation capable of producing a tornado approximately 5 miles southwest of Neilton.
In addition to that notice, a single radar scan indicated the potential for lofted debris.
A Tornado Warning was issued at 4:40 AM and was in effect through 5:00 AM.
NWS says that a Quinault Nation deputy reported that at approximately 5:20 AM he came upon multiple trees down across Moclips Highway (S-26) around mile marker 18. No additional reports of damage or other impacts have been received.
According to weather officials, the evidence currently available cannot conclusively determine whether the tree damage was caused by a tornado or strong winds associated with the storm, although NWS Seattle is working with local authorities to determine if a damage survey is needed for this event.
Until the NWS confirms whether this was a tornado, there will be no preliminary rating given to the event.
If anyone has information or imagery related to this event, they are encouraged to reach out to Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Reid Wolcott, at [email protected].