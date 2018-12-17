Top local stories of 2018

Top Stories of 2018 Please select which stories you feel were most important, and if we missed something please let us know so we can add it to the list.

Top Stories of 2018 Fire destroys Aberdeen Museum & Armory Building Lyle Stevik identified Fire destroys Harbor Saw & Supply Nirvana sign changed Lindsey Baum remains found Child drowns in pool at Aberdeen home Former Hoquiam Officer Daniel McCartney shot and killed Aberdeen man kills mother North Beach Superintendent fired after No Confidence vote Dutch Bros coming to Aberdeen City of Aberdeen buys homeless camp land; orders residents to leave Boat sinks near Westport Marina Timberland Regional Library proposed closure of 5 local libraries New species of ancient seal found near Matlock Student with knife threatens staff and students at Stevens Elementary Dennis Company purchased by Westlake Ace Hardware 18-year-old drowns in Chehalis River James Walker pleads guilty in death of Jimmy Smith-Kramer Woman attacks man with hatchet on Dekay Road Pour House torn down Grays Harbor Community Hospital outsources billing department City of Aberdeen implements sit-lie ordinance Roundabout added to Raymond Meteor hunt off coast of Grays Harbor finds samples Montesano abduction attempt/arrest/release Aberdeen Eagles closes their doors Accident with snowplow kills two Mother and daughter arrested for embezzling money from GH Community Hospital Local school staff hold rallies for higher pay following McCleary decision Chinook Indian Nation moves closer to federal recognition Please select the stories of 2018 that you feel had the biggest impact locally.

Did we miss something? If we left something off the list, what story was important to you this year?

