Top local stories of 2018
By KXRO News
|
Dec 17, 2018 @ 8:07 AM

What stories do you feel highlighted 2018?

We have looked through the stories that received the most attention this year and are asking our listeners what had the largest impact to them.

Top Stories of 2018

Please select which stories you feel were most important, and if we missed something please let us know so we can add it to the list.
    Please select the stories of 2018 that you feel had the biggest impact locally.
  • If we left something off the list, what story was important to you this year?
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Aberdeen Drug Task Force arrest leads to conviction The Razor clam could become the Official State Clam Over 4,000 lost power last night in the North Beach area BHP public hearing in Hoquiam postponed Bomb threat on Oakville School causes evacuation High Wind Warning and Flood Watch today
Comments