Tom Quigg is new Port of GH Commissioner

Tom Quigg has been selected as the newest Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner.

At a Special Commission meeting, Port Commissioners Stan Pinnick and Phil Papac selected Tom Quigg to fill the District 2 Commission seat left vacant following the death of Commissioner Jack Thompson’s last month.

“We appreciate all of the highly qualified candidates that applied and truly value their interest in the Port and their enthusiasm and commitment to the future of Grays Harbor,” stated Commission President Stan Pinnick. “We look forward to welcoming Mr. Quigg to the Board and have confidence his business experience, knowledge and dedication will serve the Port and our community well.”

Quigg was selected from 7 applicants for the position. A life-long Grays Harbor resident, Quigg has spent his career in both marine construction and commercial and industrial real estate, selling his interest in Windermere Grays Harbor in 2016 while remaining an active broker with Windermere Real Estate in Aberdeen.

Quigg also has an extensive history of involvement throughout the Grays Harbor Community including being a founding member of the Grays Harbor Shipping Club and a Board member of the Grays Harbor Community Foundation.

Quigg will be officially appointed and sworn in at the regularly scheduled Commission meeting on December 11th at 9am.

He will serve until the next regularly scheduled Port Commission election in November 2019, when he or any eligible voter may run for election to serve the remainder of Thompson’s original 6-year term, ending December 31, 2023.