Today is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 6 election

Today is the last day to register to vote in order to participate in the November Election.

More than 4.3 million Washingtonians have already received ballots to participate in the 2018 General Election, including almost 42,000 in Grays Harbor and over 14,000 in Pacific County, although thousands of eligible but unregistered voters have until Monday afternoon, Oct. 29, to join them.



In-person voter registration is still available locally in Montesano or South Bend at the county election offices until the close of business today. County elections officials across the state reported that in-person registrations have reached very high volumes, with hundreds of newly-registered voters joining the state voter rolls each day.

“Every eligible Washingtonian deserves to have their voices heard through voting,” said Secretary of State Kim Wyman. “To do that, the first step is registering. Our elections are accessible and secure, and we need informed and participating citizens to make our government truly responsive to the people.”

Secretary Wyman encouraged voters who haven’t yet cast ballots to complete and return them as soon as possible. Those who’ve mailed their ballots using this year’s postage-free return envelopes, or submitted them at available county drop boxes can check ballot status at the MyVote website.

Secretary Wyman offered this additional guidance to people who haven’t yet voted: