Today is the first day of no mask requirements at schools

DOH – Today is the first day of school that children will not be required to wear masks since they returned to in person learning.
The Washington State Department of Health has released new guidance for schools, child care, day camps, and other youth activities, with changes to masking rules that went into effect March 12.
The DOH says this guidance is being announced in coordination with the end of Washington’s masking requirement.
They say the new guidance outlines a shorter set of requirements and continues to provide schools and child care providers with options they may utilize to prevent or mitigate transmission of COVID-19.
Key areas of focus include:
Some requirements remain:
The new guidance combines the following previous guidance documents into one document:
The full guidance is available now.